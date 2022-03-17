Take a look inside Burger King's first all-vegan restaurant in London

Burger King has opened its first fully vegan restaurant at its flagship in Leicester Square, London.

For one month only, the burger giant has changed its logo to green and will be offering a fully plant-based menu.

Just some of what you'll be able to pick up includes: the bakon double cheeze XL, the vegan cheeze and bakon royale, and the vegan chilli cheeze bites.

Earlier this year Burger King pledged to become 50 percent meat-free by 2030, and already has a number of vegan delights on their regular menu.

