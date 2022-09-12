A man was caught masturbating thanks to a Bluetooth speaker blunder.

Posting on Mumsnet, the man's wife explained that she and her husband have had "a non-existent sex life for many years" and have even had sexual counselling because of it.

So when she caught him masturbating in the toilet, after he promised to work on their intimacy, she was furious.

She wrote: "When he proposed, I told him I didn't want a life without sex and that I would only marry him if he promised me he would always work on improving the issue. He promised he would but has done nothing since to try to improve things. He has no answer as to why he doesn't try anything on with me sexually."

She continued: "This morning he went to the toilet and took his phone with him. I was in the bedroom. The Bluetooth speaker in the bedroom suddenly connected to his phone and for about 10 mins the speaker was on and off connecting to his phone, so I heard the porn he was watching and obviously wanking to.



"He comes out after a while and asks me if I'm okay. I say 'no, it wasn't enjoyable to hear the porn you were wanking to'. He gets very defensive and denies and I can see in his face he is lying."



I hate that he's lying to me and sticking to the lie even though he can tell I know exactly what he was doing," she continued. "I'm upset that even though he swears blind he still fancies me, he shows no interest in any sexual contact with me but obviously is not asexual if he's wanking to porn.

"I was not busy so we could have had sex if he was feeling in the mood. I'm not bothered that he wanks, just that he clearly would rather do that than come anywhere near me, and that he's disrespecting me by lying about it."



"What do I do?" she asked other Mumsnet users. "I don't want a sexless life and I fancy him, he just seems not to fancy me and has done nothing to improve the situation."

Responding to her story, people said the marriage was doomed.

"I don't think he's ever going to meet your needs," one said.

Another commented: "This is totally unfair on you. What a bloody insult."

And a third said: "Initiate divorce proceedings. He's making a mug of you. He has a sex drive but doesnt use it with you."

