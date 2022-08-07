A mum has slammed social media platform TikTok, calling it "a dark and evil place".

Writing on Mumsnet, the woman said "no teenager" should ever use the application and claimed someone had made a video about one of her children, which she reported.

"What nasty little s**ts kids can be," she continued. "Get your children off it, for their safety and mental health, and for that of others."

"My kids aren't on it but I am seriously shocked as to how vile children are to each other. Please please stop your kids."

Some commenters disagreed with her assessment. "TikTok is no worse than any other social media platform, there's no need to get so hysterical," one said. "Just exercise the usual risk assessments around the Internet and all will be well."

Another wrote: "I'm on it and all I get is silly vids of animals, body positive posts and life hacks. It's a nice tonic to the putrid Facebook."

But others agreed. One said: "I agree... although you'll get a pile on from people who want to pull you to pieces. At best it's moronic brain-numbing drivel - dumb culture for dumb minds. At worst it's a toxic, brain-washing cess-pit."

And another added: "There is a lot of vile things on the internet. I feel sorry for this generation."

indy100 has contacted TikTok to comment on this story.

