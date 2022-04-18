Comedian Munya Chawawa has once again hit the nail on the head with a hilarious parody of what typically tends to happen when the sun shines in the UK.

The funnyman shared a rib-tickling sketch of how British weather reporters act when the sun comes out with his 997,000 Instagram followers.

In the skit, weather reporter “Terry Ballweather” declares the weather a heatwave as it’s “one degree warmer than it usually is”.

“I’ve responded by covering myself in white cream to protect myself from the sun and the police,” he says as he writhes against a brick wall.

He added: “I’ve been getting my stomach out at every opportunity, like Rihanna.

“But ultimately I’ve responded in the most British way possible - by wearing shorts and beefing the sun”.

What ensues is a series of hilarious clips in which “Ballweather” kicks and punches the air as he carries out “Vitamin D based violence”.

He also joked about the dangers posed to 'roadmen' in puffer jackets, and showed off his culinary prowess by frying an egg on the pavement.

