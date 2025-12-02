Elon Musk has been sharing the latest developments from Grok for us all to goggle at over recent times – and it’s safe to say he’s not always received the feedback he’d hoped for in that time.

Musk has become an unavoidable part of the conversation on social media - and whether we like it or not, our social media feeds are increasingly proliferated with AI-generated content too.

Musk is right at the centre of the discussion. However, he probably didn’t expect people to turn around and make fun of his ‘creations’ – or worse yet, slam some of them as some of the ‘saddest’ things they’ve ever seen.

These are three cases of Musk’s Grok-generated content not quite getting the reaction he’d have hoped for on social media.

“I will always love you”

Musk has been promoting the capabilities of Grok Imagine, part of Musk’s company xAI, all year. In November, Musk posted a short clip of an AI-generated woman, designed to show off just how far the technology had come.

The woman smiles before saying: “I will always love you.”

Rather than dwelling on the results themselves, or how realistic it may be, people were quick to ridicule it online, with one Twitter/X user joking that it was the “most divorced post of all time”.

Another wrote: "This is sad, you spent $100 billion so a girl will say she likes you."

“Vulgar roast”

One notable moment saw commentators online to dwell on the idea of Musk, deep down, wanting to make people laugh – but often failing to understand why people don’t find his jokes funny.

In November, Musk appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and spoke about Grok’s Unhinged Mode, claiming it can be used to deliver an “epic vulgar roast” and “make people really laugh at a party.”

Speaking on the podcast, Musk said: “Point the camera at them, and now do a vulgar roast of this person… then keep saying, ‘no, no, make it even more vulgar. Use forbidden words.’”

What Musk might not have anticipated, was that the replies to the post ended up resembling a roast of Musk himself.









One responded to the clip from the Rogan interview, saying: “Everything about this might be the saddest video I’ve [ever] seen.”





“If anyone tries to do this at a party I will throw my shoes at them,” one wrote.

“You need AI to make people laugh?” another said.

One more said: “Or……just be a regular human and speak what’s on your mind and be genuine.

“Relying on AI for humor has to be the saddest thing imaginable.”

AI companion inspired by 50 Shades





Back in July, Musk unveiled an AI-powered chatbot “companion,” which he says is inspired by Edward Cullen from the Twilight saga and Christian Grey from the erotic romance novel 50 Shades of Grey.

Posting a picture of the animated male character on X, Musk first asked his followers what to name him, before adding: “His personality is inspired by Edward Cullen from Twilight and Christian Grey from 50 Shades.”

He later said that the character’s name would be Valentine, “after the protagonist in Stranger in a Strange Land, the Heinlein book where our AI name ‘Grok’ was created.”

At the time, the whole thing left people cringing.

A second person wrote, "I’m crying this is so bad and yet somehow this isn’t even his most embarrassing tweet."

"Is this account run by a 15 yo?? mf got inspired by a vampire and sex movie," a third person posted.

Another person "dies of cringe".

Why not read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.