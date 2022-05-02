Just three and half hours after returning to Twitter since his initial ban, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was kicked off again for ban evasion.

On Sunday, Lindell, 60, tweeted, "Hello everybody, I'M BACK ON TWITTER. My only account is @MikeJLindell! Please RT and FOLLOW to SPREAD THE WORD."

Lindell included a video of himself to confirm the new account was really him. In the clip, he asked followers to share his profile with other people to "get the word out at Twitter in case they do take it down."

However, three hours later, Lindell's new account was suspended again for evading a previous ban.

In 2021, Lindell was banned from Twitter for violating the platform's community guidelines by spreading misinformation about the election. The 60-year-old insisted the 2020 election was fraudulent even after President Joe Biden took office.

Lindell is an outspoken supporter of former President Donald Trump.

The MyPillow CEO's attempt to rejoin Twitter comes one week after Tesla CEO Elon Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion. Musk has expressed his desire to take the company private in order to make it more free-speech oriented.



Speaking to Insider, Lindell said he wanted to re-join the platform in order to "let the public know that none of the fake Mike Lindell accounts on Twitter are mine."

However, since Lindell's Twitter was banned permanently, he violated rules against ban evasions by creating a new account.

Luckily, Lindell has his own social media platform, named Frank, to turn to. Like Trump, Lindell took matters into his own hands when he was banned from Twitter by creating his own networking site.

Supports of Lindell on Twitter asked Musk to reinstate Lindell's account. However, Musk will not gain control over the social networking app until the deal is finalized in the coming months.

