Tom Brady officially announced his retirement from the NFL today on Instagram - and it sent sports fans everywhere spiraling.

Almost instantly, tributes began to pour in for the player, with many people commenting on the incredible and lengthy career Brady has had.

After 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, Brady has cemented himself as a football legend, with many referring to him as the greatest of all time.

While tributes from fans, media outlets, and writers are focused on his legacy, there was one in particular that stood out for doing the opposite.

"#BREAKING: Tom Brady, who lost 2 Super Bowls to the Giants during his legendary 22-year NFL career, retires; see his full message here," wrote NBC New York on Twitter.

It's a weird way to celebrate someone's magnificent career by focusing on the Super Bowls he lost to the New York Giants—and overall just seems like a petty move.

Calling Brady a loser didn't sit well with longtime fans and the Twitterverse made sure to slam the outlet for doing so.

"The man was the best QB in history and while I’m a Giants fan, you send him off focusing on his SB loses? That’s just not right," wrote one person.

"Salty as f**k, I see," wrote Kayce Smith.

"Wow I was rooting for the @Giants in those games, but this is a new low… @NBCNewYork Fire the intern who posted this tweet!! #TomBrady #GOAT," wrote another.

Despite angering some fans, other people applauded the level of pettiness shown, particularly New Yorkers.

