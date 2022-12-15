Everything we've learnt from the final three episodes of Harry & Meghan

The final three episodes of the Harry & Meghan docuseries have dropped on Netflix – and there are plenty more revelations to unpack.

The first round of episodes sent social media spiralling. Some hailed the hotly anticipated programme as raw and authentic, praising the pair for offering a "candid" glimpse into their lives.

Others simply weren't as impressed, including none other than Piers Morgan – who called their Netflix debut "worse than The Kardashians".

Just as viewers were finally processing the revelations from last week's, the second half of the six-part series has lifted the lid on further claims.

Harry hints private office may be responsible for Africa plan leak

In 2019, Harry and Meghan were deliberating moving to Africa to carry out more charity work, a move that the Palace had already signed off.

The private, "internal" document so happened to end up in a copy of The Times newspaper, prompting the Duke and Duchess to ditch the plan.

Prince William 'screamed' at Harry during emergency meeting with Queen

During an emergency meeting with the late Queen to discuss Harry's exit from the royal family, Harry claimed his brother "screamed" and "shouted."

Meghan opens up about 'wanting to take her own life'

Meghan bravely opened up about her mental health struggles and wanting to take her own life. The Duchess recalled the "scariest thing" being that it was "such clear thinking."

Her mother, Doria Ragland, said: "That really broke my heart because I knew that it was bad. That she would actually think of not wanting to be here...that's not an easy one for a mum to hear."

Harry then revealed how much he hates himself for not handling it "particularly well."

He said: "I was devastated. I knew that she was struggling. We were both struggling, but I never thought that it would get to that stage, and the fact that it got to that stage, I felt angry and ashamed.



"I didn’t deal with it particularly well. I dealt with it as institutional Harry, as opposed to husband Harry. And what took over my feelings was my royal role.

"I had been trained to worry more about ‘What are people going to think if we don’t go to this event, we’re going to be late’, and looking back on it now, I hate myself for it.

"What she needed from me was so much more than what I was able to give."

Harry suggested the press were responsible for Meghan's miscarriage

Meghan sadly recalled the "first morning when we woke up in our new home was when I miscarried."

Harry hinted it was a result of the media attacks on his wife, saying: "I believe my wife suffered a miscarriage because of what The Mail did,

"I can say from what I saw that miscarriage was created by what they were trying to do to her."

In the series' final episode, Doria praised her daughter for being "brave and courageous."

The episode then referred to the article Meghan wrote for The New York Times with the headline: "The Losses We Share".



Meghan said: "When I reveal things that are moments of vulnerability, when it comes to having a miscarriage and maybe having felt ashamed about that, like, it’s OK, you’re human, it’s OK to talk about that.

"And I could make the choice to never talk about those things, or I could make the choice to say with all the bad that comes with this, the good is being able to help other people.

Tyler Perry slammed Meghan's father as 'horrible'

Actor and director Tyler Perry blasted the actions of Meghan's father, Thomas Markle.

Perry, who is now a friend of the Duchess, said that while he wouldn't consider himself a "royal watcher", he "saw something about her father".

The episode referred to when Meghan's father staged paparazzi photos in the run-up to the royal wedding, which he later apologised for.

"I found it to be hurtful if he were my father," Perry said in the confessional.

"And I couldn't even imagine this woman finding the man that she loved, the man of her dreams, and him being a prince, and then to walk into all of that madness and need the security of family and then have your father do some horrible things."

He said he "immediately" empathised with Meghan and sent her a note ahead of the wedding.





Meghan said: "I’d never met him before. He sent me a letter before the wedding just saying he was praying for me, and that if I ever need anything he would be there.

"Months and months and months went by and then one day when we were in Canada I called him. Finally, after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck.

"I was just crying and crying. Sometimes it’s easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all.

Meghan's baby shower criticism

James Holt from the couple's Archewell foundation said the implication that Harry and Meghan were starting to part ways with William and Kate was becoming more prominent in the media.

"Very shortly before the party, it became two parties," Holt said.

Friends claim that the media coverage worsened and intensified for the Duke and Duchess, which prompted them to band together.

They planned Meghan a baby shower in New York, which later drew more criticism from the press.

Harry was not told about a joint statement issued by 'him and his brother'

The Duke claimed he was never told about a joint statement issued in his and his brother's name in response to reports William had "bullied" the couple out.

Harry said: "It was really hard, that meeting finished without any, like, solidified action plan.

"I think from their perspective, they had to believe that it was more about us and maybe the issues that we had, as opposed to their partner, the media, and themselves and that relationship that was causing so much pain for us. They saw what they wanted to see."

The episode then showed montages of the brothers playing in a fire truck and headlines about their relationship.

"I mean, the saddest part of it was this wedge created between me and my brother so that he’s now on the institution’s side," Harry shared.

"And I get, part of that I get. I understand, right? That’s his inheritance, so to some extent, it’s already ingrained in him that part of his responsibility is the survivability and the continuation of this institution."

"That day, a story came out that part of the reason why Meghan and I were leaving was that William had bullied us out. And once I got in the car after the meeting, I was told about a joint statement that had been put out in my name and my brother’s name squashing the story about him bullying us out of the family.

"I couldn’t believe it. No one had asked me permission to put my name to a statement like that. And I rang M and I told her and she burst into floods of tears because within four hours they were happy to lie to protect my brother and yet for three years, they were never willing to tell the truth to protect us."





Harry believes a letter about their Canada move was leaked to the press

A letter Harry had written to his father about moving to Canada was leaked to the media.

Harry revealed: "It became clear that the institution had leaked the fact that we were moving back to Canada.



"And a key piece of that story that made me aware that the contents of the letter between me and my father had been leaked was that we were willing to relinquish our titles.

"That was a giveaway.

Beyonce texted Meghan a supportive message following Oprah interview

Following the couple's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan received a text from Beyonce.

Aired in March 2021, it covered everything from Meghan's life as a royal, intense public pressure motherhood and her philanthropic work.

Despite the pair expecting most reactions to revolve around Meghan's mental health, she said that was "entirely eclipsed by the conversation about race".

Speaking about the text from the superstar, she said: "I still can’t believe she knows who I am."



She recounted the message to Harry: "She wants me to feel safe and protected, she admires and respects my bravery and vulnerability, and she thinks I was selected to break generational curses that need to be healed."

Indy100 reached out to Buckingham Palace and the Daily Mail for comment.

