Newcastle stars butcher iShowSpeed during late night Fortnite session

He's a big Manchester United fan, but iShowSpeed had no idea who a group of Newcastle United footballers were after they 'butchered' him during a late night Fortnite session.

Three players took down iShowSpeed during his latest gaming stream, but despite being notable Premier League stars the content creator had no clue who he was up against.

"Who the f*** is Harvey Barnes, bro?" iShowSpeed shouted after meeting a sticky end in the game.

Harvey Barnes, as football fans know, is a talented winger on the fringes of the England squad who moved to Newcastle from Leicester in the summer.

Viewers weren’t 100 per cent sure whether it was the real Harvey Barnes who had taken iShowSpeed down at first.

However, he was joined by players with the aliases Anthony Gordon and Paul Dummett, who also play for Newcastle, which seemed to confirm things.

The streamer clearly had no idea who Harvey Barnes was iShowSpeed/Getty

"I’m creased some Fortnite pro players and Speed got butchered by Harvey Barnes, Paul Dummett and Anthony Gordon at 1am,” one social media user posted after seeing the incident unfolded.

Another said: “Never thought i’d hear speed and xqc talking about harvey barnes lmfao.”

One more added: “Speed getting his ass handed to him on Fortnite by Harvey Barnes is hilarious.”



“A crossover we never knew we needed…” another wrote.

It comes a few days after iShowSpeed attracted controversy after attempting a dangerous “coke and condom challenge” on his live stream.

