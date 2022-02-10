Since Valentines Day is the day after the Super Bowl this year, one fan decided to see if he could make sparks fly between himself and a Cincinnati Bengals cheerleader - and it seems it did not go well.

In a TikTok video posted by Barstool Sports, a young fan decided to hang back after a game and say hello to the cheerleaders on the field. As the cheerleaders were waving goodbye to the leftover fans, the young man pulled up an empty contact space for the cheerleader to fill in.

"Excuse me," the fan says as he attempts to give the cheerleader his phone to put her number in. As soon as the Bengals' cheerleader sees the empty contact page, she nods her head no and walks away.





@barstoolsports Rejected at the rim @barstoolu (Via:blake1855/ig)

As the cheerleader walks away, the young man tries to hand his phone off to another cheerleader walking behind the first. She blatantly ignores him.

"So close," the person behind the camera says. However, commenters were quick to point out that it wasn't "so close".



"About as close as the Cowboys making it to the Super Bowl," user @joshallbright commented.

"Plot twist, it wasn't close" @_rsharp said.

The video, originally posted by @blake1855 on Instagram, gained a lot of attention racking up over 390k views.

