Los Angeles is ready to party for Super Bowl Sunday

As Covid- 19 cases are on the decline, people in the city of Los Angeles are gearing up and ready to party for the Super Bowl LVI on Sunday, February 13.

There will be a "Homecoming Weekend" party featuring performances from Justin Bieber and Drake.

Reuters also reports that 50 Cent will be hosting another party featuring artists like The Chainsmokers.

Proof of vaccination or negative test results are mandatory to enter the parties and the Super Bowl.

