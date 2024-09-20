Nikocado Avocado calls fans 'stupid' for believing 'fake' weight loss

Popular TikToker Nikocado Avocado has created a whole lot of confusion online after claiming his weight loss was fake and calling fans "stupid" for believing it.

For context, Nikocado Avocado made a name for himself online, amassing 4.5 million TikTok followers for his food content. Some of his videos reached viewers in the millions, including one that showed him blending and drinking various fast food items, reaching 87.4 million views.

Earlier this month, the foodie turned to his channel to share an announcement he'd secretly dropped 250 pounds over the last two years and that all of his food videos were pre-recorded as a "social experiment."

Fast forward to this week, Nikocado shared a clip of himself at his original weight calling fans "stupid" for believing he was conducting an experiment online.

"Who in their right mind does a social experiment gaining 250 pounds for five years in a row?" he said. "Y’all are so stupid. See this double chin? Yes, I ‘acted this out’ for five years in a row. For what – for clicks?"

"I’m scared for society, actually," he added. "Okay? I’m a little afraid. Y’all need to go to school. Learn something! Think outside the box. Don’t believe everything you’re told, including from me."

It didn't take long for hundreds of fellow TikTokers to flood the clip while scratching their heads at the news. "My ex wasn’t even this confusing," one humoured.

Another asked: "WHAT IS GOING ONE WHAT IS HAPPENING WHAT IS REAL?"

Meanwhile, a third chimed in: "At this point, he needs to go live on TikTok."

Speculations were then pointed towards a recent video uploaded on 9 September, where Nikocado participated in a viral dance for Charli XCX's 'Apple', creating further confusion as the trend had only just come out which contradicted his claims it was pre-recorded.

In response to one of the comments, Nikocado responded: "Look closely at the background and the edges of my face."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.