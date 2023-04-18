Northern Railway asks passengers to 'wait until they get home' to watch porn

Northern Railway has issued a polite reminder about passenger etiquette – and it includes asking riders to refrain from watching porn on public transport.

In a notice no one expected to see today, the train operator urged people to "wait until you get home" to watch NSFW content.

"We welcome millions of people into our stations and on-board our trains every year, and access to safe and reliable internet is part and parcel of our customers’ expectations," Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said.

"It is important, however, that people remember that some content is not suitable for everyone to see or hear - particularly children.

"As such, if something is ‘not suitable for work’ it’s more than likely not suitable in our stations or on-board our trains either – so please wait until you get home."

Regional director Chris Jackson stated that Northern Rail was issuing "a gentle reminder on etiquette".



"We don't want to give the impression it's like the Wild West out there - it isn't. It's very safe," he said. "These incidents are few and far between but they do occasionally happen and it needs calling out."

Northern Rail is partnered with ‘Friendly WiFi’ - a government-initiated safe certification standard for public WiFi. It meets minimum filtering standards – particularly in areas where children are present.

Bev Smith, director of Friendly WiFi, said: "We are excited to be working with Northern as a ‘Friendly WiFi’ certified train operator.



"They were passionate throughout the process to achieve the standard to ensure a great experience online for all their customers whilst travelling with them."

