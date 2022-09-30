TikTok has become a hotspot for eerie future predictions (that rarely happen) – but now, one person has shared a snippet from a book that seems to predict the Queen's death.

In Nostradamus: The Complete Prophecies for the Future, authorMarioReadingrelays prophecies from the 16th-century French astrologer and physician Nostradamus, who published the 1555 book Les Prophéties, a collection of poetic quatrains said to predict future events.

Some believe Nostradamus predicted several tragedies, such as Adolf Hitler's reign and 9/11.

In a now-viral TikTok, @akashiccookbook opens the book on a chapter titled 'Succession to the U.K. Throne', which reveals 2022 as the prediction for the Queen's death.

It reads, "The future King Charles III and his Princess Consort, the former Camilla Parker Bowles, will find themselves faced with a constitutional crisis on the death of Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II."



One of the following pages suggests the Queen would die at 96.

"This quatrain will come as no surprise to the British people, and it has wide implications," Reading wrote in one section that has since been widely shared across social media. "The preamble is that Queen Elizabeth II will die, circa 2022, at the age of around ninety-six, five years short of her mother's term of life."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter









Reading, who passed away in 2017, then went on to say King Charles III will soon hand over to his son, Prince William.

He penned: "Prince Charles will be seventy-four years old in 2022, when he takes over the throne, but the resentments held against him by a certain proportion of the British population, following his divorce from Diana, Princess of Wales, still persist.

"The pressure on him is so great, and his age so much against him, that Charles agrees to abdicate in favor of his elder son, Prince William."

While Reading's 2005 book correctly predicted the death of the longest reigning monarch, the original Nostradamus did not mention the Queen's death in his credited quatrain.

The Frenchman's passage-in-question read: "Because they disapproved of his divorce / A man, who, later, they considered unworthy / The people will force out the King of the Islands / A man will replace him who never expected to be king".

Despite various people claiming it was Nostradamus' work, it was in fact Reading's interpretation of the astrologer's work.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.