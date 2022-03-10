A scaffolder has gone viral after part of his safety equipment created an extremely NSFW optical illusion.

British scaffolder and viral TikToker @charliejames2905 found himself the centre of attention when people wrongly thought he was exposing himself in a clip.

In the video that’s been viewed more than 8.8 million times, Charlie took a video himself dancing on a roof to Frank Ocean’s song 'Lost', which has been doing the rounds on the social media app.

At the start of the clip, Charlie was crouching down setting up his camera to record his moves. Then, as he stepped back, it very much looked like his genitalia had fallen out of his trousers.

Despite what it looked like, Charlie is in fact not a flasher, as it was actually an insane optical illusion created by the end of the flesh-coloured safety belt he was wearing as he works from a height.

Safe to say it wasn’t Charlie’s nifty footwork that got TikTok viewers talking. In the comments section, people were in agreement that everyone’s minds had worked in the same dirty way.

One person wrote: “So we all thought the belt was… nvm.”



Another said: “Did anyone think [his] chopper was out? Okay yeah not just me then.”

Someone else admitted, “Bro I had to look twice”, while another replied saying, “Gave me a fright there mate”.

