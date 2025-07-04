Half the UK find Oasis fans 'irritating' – forcing one pub to ban them completely

Love them or loathe them – and it turns out the country is firmly split – Oasis is back on tour, and not everyone’s singing 'Wonderwall' about it. In fact, almost half the UK (47 per cent) admit they find Oasis fans downright irritating, with one pub chain taking the drastic step of banning them altogether.

Yes, banned. Bucket hats, nasal swagger and all.

The nation’s long-running Oasis obsession is now officially marmite, with a new survey from Flaming Grill revealing that one in five Brits are already sick of hearing their mates bang on about the Gallagher brothers.

It’s not just the music. Apparently, it’s the whole vibe. Brits complained that Oasis fans are “outdated”, “pretend to be working class” and can’t stop going on about the band like they’ve just discovered Definitely Maybe yesterday.

Getty Images

Flaming Grill, clearly sensing the tension in the air, is introducing a solution – “Meh for it” zones. These are specially designated areas for people who’d rather drink in peace than hear another rendition of 'Don’t Look Back in Anger'.

Located in Newcastle and Plymouth – the two cities officially diagnosed with the highest Oasis fatigue (at 34 per cent and 39 per cent respectively) – these pubs are strictly no-Gallagher zones.

House rules include a total ban on singing 'Wonderwall', Oasis look-alikes being escorted to the car park by “Liam detectors” (yes, really) and menus on every table suggesting “better conversation topics”.

And if that’s not enough, there’ll be Oasis noise-cancelling headphones for those wanting to enjoy a pint in what’s being dubbed “champagne super silence.”

But fear not, super fans – you haven’t been forgotten. Flaming Grill will also be hosting “Mad fer it” events in London and Manchester, where 48 per cent of residents claim to be Oasis-obsessed.

These odes to the brothers Gallagher include free Oasis haircuts with your pint (even though 32 per cent of Brits say they’d “rather be bald”), nonstop Oasis tunes, and the opportunity to don complimentary parkas and bucket hats for that full Britpop fantasy.

One punter’s pub heaven, another’s pub hell.

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.