A video showing a group of young women waking up former football player OJ Simpson seemingly to party has people concerned.

The video, posted to TikTok by a user named Andrew Silverman, shows three young women and Silverman barging into Simpson's room yelling to music playing from their phones, asking Simpson to get up.

"Let's go, it's party time," a voice yells from behind the camera.

The 74-year-old former football player begins to arise from his bed without a shirt on, as the group of people whoop and holler at him. Silverman's caption indicates it was 1 a.m.

The interaction received over 400k views on TikTok and 3k comments, all from people surprised and concerned by the entire video.

Twitter user, Patrick, posted the video with the caption, "Stumbled on a TikTok where a bunch of 20-something blonde girls wake up a 70+ year old man in a bed and that man is OJ and I feel like I’m having a stroke."

Although Simpson played professional football for approximately a decade, he is most famous for being tried for the murders of his former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman.

Commenters immediately made jokes alluding to Simpson's famous trial. Although Simpson was found innocent of the murders in the criminal trial, he was found liable in a wrongful death trial.

"He ain't one to play with. lol," a TikTok user commented.

"They were born in the 2000s and haven't been told," another wrote.

On Twitter, people reacted similarly with a heightened concern for the situation.

"My brain can’t even begin to process what I’ve just watched. I’m feeling every emotion there is. I am truly at a loss," a user replied to Patrick.

Another TikTok video posted by Silverman shows Silverman with Simpson at a bar in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Simpson's appearance in South Florida is commonly documented in TikTok videos and social media posts.

Last year, a video of the 74-year-old seemingly trying to kiss a young girl went viral on TikTok.

