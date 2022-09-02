One Piece spoilers ahead.

A new viral meme has entered the social sphere, and it includes a bizarre mashup of Ye's (formally known as Kanye West) Dark Fantasy, Better Call Saul's Patrick Fabian and the anime series One Piece.

If you're unfamiliar with anime but have seen the meme across your FYP, here's what it's all about...

"The one piece is real" catchphrase has taken social media by storm, garnering millions of TikTok views and a notable amount of tweets along the way.



It originated from a 2011 episode of the popular show, in which the character Whitebeard dies, shouting, "The One Piece is real!" as his final words.

The iconic scene has since been borrowed by TikTokers, who put their unique spin on things.

One person paid Patrick Fabian, who plays Howard Hamlin in Better Call Saul, to mimic the phrase in a personalised Cameo video – which prompted users to incorporate the two together while blasting Dark Fantasy as the audio.

Take TikTok user @.alessi0's, for example, who amassed a jaw-dropping 2.4 million views in just five days:

THE ONE PIECE IS REAAAL!!! #onepieceedit #onepiece #shitposting #shitpostmeme #theonepieceisreal #meme

Now, the origin of the trend gets a little weirder, as earlier versions of the mashups are absolutely NSFW.

In the original clip, before PG versions took over Tiktok, viewers were shown edits of the One Piece character with his penis out, as Ye's song cuts in.

For obvious reasons, we're not going to link to the bizarre clip – but you have been warned, it's pretty disturbing.

...That's enough internet for one day.

