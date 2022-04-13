An actor sneaked in a sneaky bit of shade towards Boris Johnson on Wednesday night's One Show - after the PM was hit with a fixed penalty notice over Downing Street lockdown parties.

Boris is the first prime minister who has been fined or prosecuted for breaking the law during their time in office, and Dan Stevens took full advantage of the opportunity to roast him.

He was asked to tell viewers about a new film about Richard Nixon and the Watergate scandal.

He started by saying: “What you’ve got is a criminal for a leader who is wrapped in a messy war, embroiled in a stupid scandal and surrounded by ambitious idiots and really should resign."

He then paused and said: "I’m sorry that’s the intro to Boris Johnson.”

Scott Bryan captured and shared the moment, which immediately went viral.

The prime minister, and the chancellor Rishi Sunak, are two of the 30 people to have received new FPNs being issued in relation to breaches of Covid-19 laws at Downing Street and Whitehall parties this week.



It brings the total to more than 50, the Metropolitan Police have said.

A No 10 spokeswoman said of the situation: “The prime minister and chancellor of the exchequer have today received notification that the Metropolitan police intend to issue them with fixed penalty notices.

The reaction to the segment was intense with people having mixed feelings.

"Superb ! If The BBC , The One Show or Dan Stevens apologise for this I will be most disappointed- it’s pure class!" one said.

Another said, "Do you want some aloe vera @BorisJohnson? Cos you’ve been burned! Will you cancel The One Show now @NadineDorries? #JohnsonOut"

