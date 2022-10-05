An OnlyFans creator has admitted to shooting her shot to several high-profile men, including Boris Johnson.

In a viral TikTok clip that's racked up almost half a million views, Elle Brooke, 24, shared a montage of familiar faces. "Guys that have left me in their message requests..." she penned as the text overlay.

Among those Brooke claimed to have contacted was Ryan Reynolds, Harry from Sidemen, Logan Paul and the former prime minister, captioning the video: "Boris left me on read smh".

The adult star also included wrestling giant Brock Lesnar in the TikTok, to which fans have cruelly compared her. "Slipped herself in there like we wouldn’t notice," one brutal follower commented.

Brooke didn't elaborate on her claims and failed to mention when or what platform she approached the men.

One follower offered an explanation as to why she allegedly got ignored: "Girlfriend married married married," they wrote.

Another humoured, "God I hope Boris actually messaged," while a third eager viewer wrote, "No Ryan Reynolds is MINE!"

The OnlyFans star has recently said she'd like to step back into the boxing ring again, after defeating Love Island contestant AJ Bunker back in July.

Despite scores of 40-36 across the board, Bunker was convinced the fight was rigged, telling the Mirror Fighting, "Anyone who watches this fight back will see it was a split decision."

She added: "I actually had a judge come in here and go 'actually, I thought you had that'. So, rigged or not rigged? I don't know but at the end of the day I would be up for a rematch against Elle with more than two weeks notice. I think it was a quite good fight and if I had more time to prepare for it, it would be a good match."

Brooke also gave her take on the fight, saying: "I give myself a 4.5 out of 10.

"For me, I could do better. I guess nobody's first time is ever perfect.

"I just think I can do so much better and I didn't really want to fight this soon because I'm improving so much every week.

"I was like 'I don't even want to do this fight because I'm still so s**t' but you have to start somewhere and you can't be a world champion overnight."

