One OnlyFans creator went above and beyond to promote their site recently, with an adult content producer flying a banner over the skies of the Coachella music festival.

Punters at the festival in Indio, California noticed a plane flying by the site over the course of the weekend, and one took to social media to post about it.

A Twitter user wrote: “Someone is flying a plane above Coachella with a banner advertising their onlyfans.”

OnlyFans creator Kazumi replied to the tweet by sharing a video of the advertisement banner and saying: “Yeah it’s me.”

The video shared a link to her OnlyFans page, called Kazumisworld, which has more than 31,000 followers.

People praised Kazumi’s hustle online, with one writing: “I would love to learn how this advertising method altered Kazumi’s subs or sales! Such a fun idea…”

“That’s how you do it!!!” another added.

One more said: “I super appreciate the entrepreneurial hustle good luck!”

