One OnlyFans creator went above and beyond to promote their site recently, with an adult content producer flying a banner over the skies of the Coachella music festival.

Punters at the festival in Indio, California noticed a plane flying by the site over the course of the weekend, and one took to social media to post about it.

A Twitter user wrote: “Someone is flying a plane above Coachella with a banner advertising their onlyfans.”

OnlyFans creator Kazumi replied to the tweet by sharing a video of the advertisement banner and saying: “Yeah it’s me.”

The video shared a link to her OnlyFans page, called Kazumisworld, which has more than 31,000 followers.

People praised Kazumi’s hustle online, with one writing: “I would love to learn how this advertising method altered Kazumi’s subs or sales! Such a fun idea…”

“That’s how you do it!!!” another added.

One more said: “I super appreciate the entrepreneurial hustle good luck!”

OnlyFans users have been in the news recently, and not always for positive reasons.

A model recently claimed her landlord more than doubled her rent after he discovered she is an OnlyFans star.

Romi Chase, 29, was shocked when her older landlord paid her a surprise visit after she had been living in her four-bedroom home in Miami, Florida, USA for nearly a year. A few weeks later, the influencer received a letter informing her that her monthly rent was rising from $2,300 to $4,800.

Another OnlyFans creator turned to TikTok to share a gross discovery on the adult subscription platform.

In a viral clip that racked over 80,000 views, London (@londonvll) revealed one of her subscribers under the username "the hott3st daddy" was, in fact, her dad.

The creator clarified in the caption that this wasn't a horrifying dream. It was a "real story."

