A mum, who runs an OnlyFans account, claimed her judgemental neighbours forced her out of the neighbourhood out of fear their husbands might come across her content.

Laura Whyte, 29, told previously how she had been threatened by locals in Aberchirder, Aberdeenshire, with claims that fellow mums were unhappy with her explicit posts on the adult subscription site.

Since opening up about her situation, Laura has said her sales have rocketed, and she has since received supportive messages from men and women.

She revealed that she is still planning to leave the tiny village - and is using the money from her OnlyFans to fund the move.

Laura said: “They’re just a different kettle up here, a lot of people don’t believe it – but some places especially in Scotland are very judgemental. I’ll be glad when we’ve saved for a house and moved away.

“I’ve had a fair few subscribers that have signed to help get the deposit and support my business – there's been quite an overwhelming amount of those.

“Other people have said they had seen my article. They thought it was shame and were there to support me, with a lot of messages from women as well.

“When they subscribe they’ll say they saw me in the article and want help support my business and help with getting the house of my dreams."

Laura joined OnlyFans in September 2021 to boost her income.

She says she quickly started earning more money – but says, when locals found out what she was doing, she began receiving threatening anonymous messages online.

She claims they threatened to call the police for "pornography in the village" if she didn’t remove her social media pages – and even said they would report her to social services.

Laura says since sharing her story, some locals have taken to ignoring her – but that she’s now looking forward to buying a house and moving away.

Laura said: “I don’t like conflict. I try and avoid it. We’ll see what happens when I go back to school after the holidays.

“People won’t say hi – some people will, but the majority look away or pretend they don’t see you so they don't have to say hi back.

“People from maybe 20 miles outside the village have subscribed to support me. I've had about 450 additional sales and subscribers since the story went out.

“It’s mostly males who have been more supportive, subscribing and saying good things about the article and being supportive of my business.

“Even if it’s for a month or three months they’re there to support me – it's been quite nice really.”

