OnlyFans star told off for taking photos outside a shopping centre

An OnlyFans model claims she was "scolded by a shopping mall" after taking photos of herself on the premises.

Gracie Bon from Panama shared the ordeal and a string of snaps with her three million Instagram followers.

"My forbidden photos," the 25-year-old wrote as the caption. "I took them outside a shopping mall in my country and they scolded me because apparently you can't take pictures of any kind. Enjoy them.

"Which one is your favourite?"

The series of photos shows Gracie posing in a strapless top paired with cargo pants and heels, leaving many of her thousands of fans confused about why the mall allegedly confronted her.

"I don't understand why you were banned from taking pictures," one person wrote. "Maybe they thought you were going to overshadow them with your beauty."

Another added: "You are so beautiful, they are all my favourite photos."









It comes after a separate incident elsewhere, in which OnlyFans star Kerolay Chaves claims she was kicked out of a supermarket for wearing revealing clothes.

Kerolay, who posts under the Instagram handle @kerolay_chaves, told her followers that she was "bullied" for wearing "too short clothes (sic)".

"I think it's absurd that we women are still treated this way just because we dress how we want," she penned alongside the image.



"Truth is, we go through it because we're too hot, that's all," Kerolay told NudePR.com: "I felt offended by the gratuitous hate I received both in the market and in my Instagram post.



"I think all these insults have more to do with the 'hot woman phobia' I face on a daily basis."

