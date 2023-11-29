OnlyFans model hit with $500 bill after date refuses to pay because of how much she earns

A 26-year-old OnlyFans creator was lumped with a $500 bill after her date refused to contribute.

Annie Knight (@annieknight78) lifted the lid on the awkward encounter while speaking to AU News, where she explained she expected the man to at least offer.

Annie candidly shared on one of her viral TikToks that she makes around $150,000 a month.

While she admitted that the issue wasn't that she had to pay, she said she found it "ick" worthy that he proceeded to let her pay the whole bill.

"The guy expected me to pay. Over $500! Obviously, I paid but it felt really ick. Like he just had that expectation because he saw how much my income is," Annie told the outlet.

The model and TikToker reportedly received some backlash for expressing her views in the now-deleted clip, prompting her to contextualise her side to the publication.

"I think the people commenting haven’t watched the full video as I stated in the video that I’d be happy to go 50/50, I didn’t expect him to pay for the whole thing so I don’t think it’s fair he expected me to pay for it all," Annie said.

"For those saying I should pay because I earn millions of dollars a year, I think that has nothing to do with it. It’s simply a respect thing – he should respect and value my time and therefore be at least willing to split the bill."

OnlyFans has become a lucrative side hustle for many and has encouraged some to turn to content creation full-time.

Some celebrities have even joined the subscription website in recent years, with Iggy Azalea and Cardi B being hailed as the top-earning creators.

