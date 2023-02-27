Optical illusion sees a dog transform into a cat in the blink of an eye

An optical illusion shows a dog changing into a cat within the blink of an eye - and people are perplexed.

In a TikTok video uploaded to the sub-Reddit called Unexpected, one sees what appears to be a white dog with a dark nose and dark mouth resting its head on the edge of a roof.

But when the person in the video makes a sound to get the animal's attention, the "dog" face vanishes, revealing itself to be a cat's back instead.

"This really messed with my head," the on-screen caption read.

The above sentiment seemed to be the consensus as many people took to the comments to express their mutual confusion.



Dog Turns Into Cat #short www.youtube.com

"I was like: 'but where is that dog's body gone?'" one wrote.

"We may not like it, but this is what CatDog really looks like," another joked.

A third added: "I thought it was about how it looked like it was a decapitated dog head on a roof, but the dog was really just resting its head on the edge while sitting on a lower platform. I was thinking. 'it's obvious the dog is just sitting below the roof edge. How are you confused? It's so obvious!.....oh'."

Someone else quipped that cats need to be called out on their bull**** and wrote: "Whenever I see a stray cat snooping/sneaking around I like to 'pspspspspsp', point directly at them, tell them I see them and that they are not as sneaky as they think they are being. You have to call cats out on their bull**ht sometimes.

This wouldn't be the only time that animals have become the subject of mind-bending illusions.

If you think with the left or right side of your brain, you will see a moose or a cat in this particular pattern. But the animal you see isn't a part of the image; it's an illusion created by your brain.

Elsewhere, journalist Erin Delahunty took to Twitter to post a picture of a snow leopard that expertly camouflaged itself amongst a snowy cliff.

"My brain hurts. How well camouflaged is this snow leopard?" the post's captain read.

