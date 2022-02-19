A picture of a snow leopard camouflaged against a cliff face has baffled Twitter.

Journalist Erin Delahunty shared the snap of the perfectly camouflaged big cat yesterday along with the message: “My brain hurts. How well camouflaged is this snow leopard?”

Can you spot it?

If you need a hint, one Twitter user posted a big clue…

This isn’t the first time the picture has done the rounds on social media.

In 2019, The Dodo wrote that the snap was taken by photographer Saurabh Desai in the Spiti Valley in northern India.

Desai said he spent almost three years searching for the cat and was “speechless” when he found it.

To see more of Desai’s photos and videos from his snow leopard expedition, check out his YouTube channel:

Snow Leopard Expedition | Ladakh & Spiti | by Saurabh Desai | Wildlife Photography www.youtube.com

