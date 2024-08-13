Man walks out on date after she pulls out packed lunch at fancy London restaurant

An influencer recalled the time a date walked out on her for bringing a packed lunch to a fancy London restaurant.

Fitness influencer Vanusa Freitas was gearing up for her night at The Shard's restaurant but didn't want it to interfere with her diet. Instead, she opted to bring a healthy meal.

The 32-year-old told NeedToKnow that she initially thought it "would be a good idea – but he didn't agree."

"We were in the middle of the date, he got up and left," she shared. "I didn’t know what to do."

She told the outlet that "not everyone" understands her routine as there are specific situations which require her to be "100 per cent strict" with her diet. These include photoshoots.

Despite the man walking out on her, Freitas admitted that the experience did open her eyes to be more open to balance.

"Now I seek a healthy life and a real life. I do everything, but always aim to engage in physical activities, any exercise that I enjoy," she said. "Even going out dancing helps burn calories. So does cycling and cleaning, so the ideal is always to stay active. That is the secret, I believe."

Fortunately, Freitas is now "more at peace" with her body.

"I’m allowing myself to go off the diet occasionally. There comes a point when your body stabilises," she said. "You can maintain yourself well without needing to make many sacrifices."

The pair have since gone on several more dates – without the packed lunch.

