A passenger climbed over other people's arm rests to get to her plane seat - and people called her out.

In a clip uploaded to Twitter by the account @In_jedi, the man seemed to be completely appalled by the "criminal activity" on the long-haul flight.

The man discretely filmed the woman as she walked across the passengers by standing up on the arm rests to get to her window seat.

"The most criminal activity I've ever seen on an airplane. This woman was hopping over other passengers the whole 7-hour flight," he captioned the video.

She definitely seemed to have made herself feel right at home on the flight. And in the comments of the video, people believe that she was out of bounds for the standard flight etiquette.

"Wait. She couldn't walk around? Where are the flight attendants? No one told her NO!? Oh HELL NO," one wrote.

"Nobody's going to talk about those filthy socks and the fact that she's flying in pajamas?" another added.

A third wrote: "An opportune time for turbulence to kick in."

Certainly, some people didn't know if this was the best way for the woman to get to her seat.

One person wrote: "Really, in the end, it is up to the people she is sitting next to, to say something, which they aren't. So I am thinking that they have agreed to her doing this."

"I was doing that 20 years before you were born when I travelled on 707s from LHR to GIG and back. I thought it was easier for me [as a] teenager to get to my seat than to ask the adults to move. They never complained or bollocked me," another added.

