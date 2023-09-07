Passenger details ‘horrible‘ experience onboard Delta Airlines diarrhoea flight

A passenger who was onboard the now-infamous diarrhoea Delta flight has detailed the “horrible” experience everyone endured.

The Delta flight went viral after details emerged confirming the plane U-turned after a passenger onboard “had diarrhoea all the way through” the plane.

The incident occurred on 2 September on a journey between Atlanta and Barcelona, which turned back around an hour into the journey.

Audio recording from the flight deck heard the pilot of Flight DL194, explain: “This is a biohazard issue. We’ve had a passenger who’s had diarrhoea all the way through the aeroplane, so they want us to come back to Atlanta.”

A passenger whose partner was onboard has spoken up about the experience, writing on X/Twitter: “My partner was on that flight! It was pretty bad. It was dribbled down the aisle, smelled horrible.

“The vanilla-scented disinfectant used on it only made it smell like vanilla s**t. After the plane landed, it was thoroughly cleaned. They didn’t leave until around 2.30am.”

They continued: “The flight was met by emergency vehicles and EMTs carried the sick passenger off the plane. My partner said the plane was cleaner when they got back on at 2am than it was the first time they got on. No smell either.”

Another passenger who was onboard explained that it was right for everyone to make the decision to turn back.

On X/Twitter, they said: “Both my wife and I were on the flight. It was a mess. The pilots made the right decision to turn around. The ground crew ripped out the carpet and put new in. Considering the circumstances, the ground crew did a great job, along [with] the attendants and the pilots.”

