Man says "hell to the f**k no" after refusing to switch plane seats with a toddler

A passenger confession has caused a stir online after admitting to point-blank refusing to switch seats with a toddler.

The candid post called out the "audacity" of one mother who asked to sit next to her daughter.

Taking to a popular Reddit thread, the passenger explained how he was seated at the window. The child was in the middle seat next to him, and the mother was in the row behind.

"She asked me - and just me - to switch with her so she could have my window seat (next to her daughter) and I’d take her middle seat a row back," he wrote.

"Hell to the f**k no," the Redditor furiously added. "Not my problem they didn’t book together."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

He justified his snap back, by claiming the "worse" part was, they were surrounded by others from her tour group who she could've requested a "three-way trade".

"The audacity to ask just me and expect an inferior trade on my side," he added.



Fellow Redditors flocked to the comments to chime in with their take.

One agreed with his response, writing: "My rule of thumb is: 1) Will only change an aisle for an aisle (my preference) and 2)Will never change an aisle or a window for a middle 3). Will never change if I had to spend extra money to get my seat."

A parent said they were "surprised" the passenger would much rather sit next to an unaccompanied toddler instead of just moving.

"Sure, someone else could move, but either someone has to move or someone has to sit next to a flying toddler. I honestly don’t know which is more annoying for the other passengers," they added.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.