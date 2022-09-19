Peep Show fans tuning into coverage of the Queen’s funeral spotted a familiar face in the crowd, after Sophie Winkleman arrived for the ceremony.
Winkleman played ‘Big Suze’ in the cult comedy, and she also happens to be married to a member of the royal family.
The 42-year-old is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.
The pair appeared at Westminster Abbey on Monday – and viewers quickly spotted the actress on their screens.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
Winkleman and Windsor took their seats alongside other relatives of the late monarch and her presence sparked reaction on social media, with some fans shocked to discover she was a royal.
The actress (bottom left) was spotted inside Westminster AbbeyGetty Images
“Can't really concentrate on anything other than the news that Big Suze is married to the son of Prince Michael of Kent,” one wrote.
“Big Suze from Peep Show attending the Queen’s funeral is a real collision of worlds,” another said.
\u201cGetting ridiculous now. Big Suze has turned up.\u201d— Matthew Horton (@Matthew Horton) 1663580207
\u201cJeremy decided to stay in bed instead of being Big Suze plus one. Mark is going mental!!\u201d— Digby says \u2018Abolish the monarchy\u2019 (@Digby says \u2018Abolish the monarchy\u2019) 1663581387
\u201cgood morning to all the peep show fans desperately trying to spot Big Suze in the crowd so they can post a screenshot to the Peep Show Quotes facebook page and collect tens of thousands of internet points\u201d— Harry Robertson (@Harry Robertson) 1663575568
\u201cBig Suze on her way into the funeral. I exoect Johnson is just parking the Bentley.\u201d— James (@James) 1663580221
\u201cgood morning to all the peep show fans desperately trying to spot Big Suze in the crowd so they can post a screenshot to the Peep Show Quotes facebook page and collect tens of thousands of internet points\u201d— Harry Robertson (@Harry Robertson) 1663575568
\u201cIt\u2019s not the weird seeing Big Suze at the funeral, she is very posh. If Super Hans shows up I\u2019ll shit\u201d— There is a lad that never goes out (@There is a lad that never goes out) 1663580634
\u201cSurely a perfect moment for Jeremy, having queued for 12 hours, to shout out how much he's in love with Big Suze.\u201d— Mark (@Mark) 1663357143
\u201cBig Suze from Peep Show attending the Queen\u2019s funeral is a real collision of worlds\u201d— Tara Mulholland (@Tara Mulholland) 1663580257
\u201cCan't really concentrate on anything other than the news that Big Suze is married to the son of Prince Michael of Kent.\u201d— Ian Berriman (@Ian Berriman) 1663582086
Fans know Winkleman for her role as the love interest of Robert Webb’s character Jeremy in the influential Channel 4 sitcom, which ran from 2003 to 2015 and starred David Mitchell.
As well as Peep Show, Winkleman has appeared in the likes of The Walking Dead, Harry and Paul, Robin Hood and This is Going to Hurt.
Winkleman married Lord Frederick Windsor at Hampton Court Palace in September 2009 and became entitled to be styled as Lady Frederick Windsor.
She was one of the hundreds gathered inside Westminster Abbey. Billions tuned in to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the service.Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.