Peep Show fans tuning into coverage of the Queen’s funeral spotted a familiar face in the crowd, after Sophie Winkleman arrived for the ceremony.

Winkleman played ‘Big Suze’ in the cult comedy, and she also happens to be married to a member of the royal family.

The 42-year-old is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, who is the son of the Queen’s cousin Prince Michael of Kent.

The pair appeared at Westminster Abbey on Monday – and viewers quickly spotted the actress on their screens.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Winkleman and Windsor took their seats alongside other relatives of the late monarch and her presence sparked reaction on social media, with some fans shocked to discover she was a royal.

The actress (bottom left) was spotted inside Westminster Abbey Getty Images

“Can't really concentrate on anything other than the news that Big Suze is married to the son of Prince Michael of Kent,” one wrote.

“Big Suze from Peep Show attending the Queen’s funeral is a real collision of worlds,” another said.





























Fans know Winkleman for her role as the love interest of Robert Webb’s character Jeremy in the influential Channel 4 sitcom, which ran from 2003 to 2015 and starred David Mitchell.



As well as Peep Show, Winkleman has appeared in the likes of The Walking Dead, Harry and Paul, Robin Hood and This is Going to Hurt.

Winkleman married Lord Frederick Windsor at Hampton Court Palace in September 2009 and became entitled to be styled as Lady Frederick Windsor.

She was one of the hundreds gathered inside Westminster Abbey. Billions tuned in to pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II during the service.