PETA criticises Lily Allen for returning dog because it ate her passport

Animal rights charity PETA has written an open letter to Lily Allen after she revealed she returned a pup when it ate her passports.

The singer appeared on the Miss Me? podcast where she discussed how she and her husband David Harbour were considering getting a puppy, but had already done so once before.

She recalled getting a puppy during the pandemic, which ate three of the family's passports and visas.

"I cannot tell you how much money it cost me to get everything replaced because it was in covid. And so it was just an absolutely logistical nightmare," she said.



"And because the father of my children lives in England, I couldn't get them back to see their dad for like four months, five months, because this f****ing dog had eaten their passports.

"I just couldn't look at her. I was like, 'You've ruined my life'."

"It just didn't work out and the passports was the straw that broke the camel's back so to speak," she added.





Now, PETA has slammed Allen in an open letter and urged her to not buy another dog.

They said dogs "should never be treated as accessories to be discarded when they become inconvenient."

"It's for this reason that we beg you, please, not to get another dog," they continued. "While you could get new passports and rebook your flights, Mary may spend many months in the shelter waiting for a new family - if she's lucky enough to find one at all."

The animal charity also sent the 39-year-old a toy puppy, adding: "It requires none of the care, patience, or commitment that a real one does."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.