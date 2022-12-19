'Phenomenal' footage of SpaceX launch captured by passing plane

It's not every day that you happen to pass a rocket launch during a flight...

But as luck would have it one plane passenger managed to capture the incredible moment a SpaceX rocket was launched and had the best view as it blasted off into the sky in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

TikTok Nelito (@chefpinkpr) who usually posts food and travel content on his page shared on Friday (December 16) the spectacular view and wrote in on-screen text:

"My plane flew by Cape Canaveral and caught the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch!" with a mind-blown emoji.

He added in the caption: "While working my flight we witnessed this once in a lifetime phenomenon!!"





The date this took place remains unclear, but The Independentreported that a similar video was shared on Twitter back on November 26.

Meanwhile, Nelito's TikTok went viral and has received a whopping 23.1m views, 3.2m likes, along with over 18,700 comments from people who were equally just as stunned at what they were watching.

One person pointed out some passengers would've been disappointed as they joked: "Passengers on the right side seething."

"We watched the launch nearby, saw your plane and said 'wow the view they must have,'” another person said.

Someone else added: "What’s crazy is how little time it took to get higher than the plane," since the rocket surpasses the plane's altitude within the one minute and 15-second clip

"Now I’m always going to pick the window seat for this very opportunity," a fourth person commented.

