Viewers of new Phillip Schofield documentary are all asking the same question

Phillip Schofield returned to TV screens last night for a new season of Channel 5's Cast Away.

While very few were happy to see the former This Morning host back, others were quick to turn to X/Twitter with their candid thoughts on the matter.

One quipped: "Why on earth, out of thousands of interesting and worthy people, would @channel5_tv choose Schofield to present anything?"

Another added: "Watched 5 mins of Phillip Schofield's island doc and feeling so chilled by the horror of it all I had to turn it off."

A third chimed in: "Not falling for Phillip Schofield’s failed attempt at this PR tactic to redeem his reputation. Who really thought this was a good idea?"

In the first episode, Schofield shared how he had "everything in place" for a suicide attempt, but opted against it when his eldest daughter Molly persuaded him not to.

"In the last eighteen months, it got as dark as it is possible to get," he said.

"A year ago I got so, so close. I had everything in place, everything was set up and everything was ready and it was Molly that was looking after me."

He continued: "Molly and Ruby both looking after me at the time, and Molly said: 'Do you imagine what this would do to us if you actually managed to pull this off? Can you imagine what would happen and can you imagine what it would do to me if you did this on my watch?"

Meanwhile, Eamonn Holmes fumed when he heard the news of Schofield's return.



During a discussion with co-host Isabel Webster on GB News, Holmes saw red after hearing Schofield's statements in that he "hadn't done anything illegal" having an affair.

"Why is that even relevant?" Holmes hit back. "He met the boy when he was 15, so why do you keep on pushing that?

"This man is addicted to fame, absolutely addicted to fame," he claimed, adding that Schofield "deserved" the backlash.

