Let's be honest, us British folk have a funny way of expressing ourselves.
We aren't referring to people who chose to speak eloquently like Stephen Fry or The Royal Family. No, this is all about those unique bits of slang and phrases that only British people truly understand.
Terms that are so typically British that even other English language speaking nations like America and Australia would probably have difficulty translating them.
With that in mind, here are a list of phrases that are likely to confuse anyone who didn't grow up in the UK.
Before you ask, none of them are "Brexit".
Raining cats and dogs
Meaning: It's raining very heavily outside
Fortnight
Meaning: Two weeks
Bagsy
Meaning: To claim something first or 'first dibs.'
Bee's knees
Meaning: That is really good
Bob's your uncle
Meaning: "There you go" or "hey presto."
A bodge job
Meaning: A job was done badly
Cost a bomb
Meaning: That cost a lot of money
Gone pear shaped
Meaning: Something has gone wrong
I'm skint
Meaning: I have no money
Knackered or cream crackered
Meaning: Someone is very tired or exhausted
Gaff
Meaning: Home
Out on the lash
Meaning: Drinking, on a night out or partying
Geezer
Meaning: A well dressed man or a man, typically from east London.
I'm going to get off with him/her
Meaning: I want to kiss that person.
I'm gutted
Meaning: I'm quite sad about something
Smoking a fag
Meaning: Smoking a cigarette
It was nicked
Meaning: Something was stolen.
On the pull
Meaning: Trying to attract someone on a night out
Wind-up merchant
Meaning: A person who is very good at teasing
Your round
Meaning: Time for you to buy the drinks
Getting shirty
Meaning: Someone is getting angry
A knees up
Meaning: A party
That's thrown a spanner in the works
Meaning: A plan has gone wrong
Mint condition
Meaning: Perfect condition
Taking the Mickey
Meaning: Taking liberties
Whinging
Meaning: Moaning or complaining
Meat and two veg
Meaning: A man's private parts
Ta!
Meaning: Thank you
