Let's be honest, us British folk have a funny way of expressing ourselves.

We aren't referring to people who chose to speak eloquently like Stephen Fry or The Royal Family. No, this is all about those unique bits of slang and phrases that only British people truly understand.

Terms that are so typically British that even other English language speaking nations like America and Australia would probably have difficulty translating them.

With that in mind, here are a list of phrases that are likely to confuse anyone who didn't grow up in the UK.

Before you ask, none of them are "Brexit".

Raining cats and dogs

Meaning: It's raining very heavily outside

Fortnight

Meaning: Two weeks

Bagsy

Meaning: To claim something first or 'first dibs.'

Bee's knees

Meaning: That is really good

Bob's your uncle

Meaning: "There you go" or "hey presto."

A bodge job

Meaning: A job was done badly

Cost a bomb

Meaning: That cost a lot of money

Gone pear shaped

Meaning: Something has gone wrong

I'm skint

Meaning: I have no money

Knackered or cream crackered

Meaning: Someone is very tired or exhausted

Gaff

Meaning: Home

Out on the lash

Meaning: Drinking, on a night out or partying

Geezer

Meaning: A well dressed man or a man, typically from east London.

I'm going to get off with him/her

Meaning: I want to kiss that person.

I'm gutted

Meaning: I'm quite sad about something

Smoking a fag

Meaning: Smoking a cigarette

It was nicked

Meaning: Something was stolen.

On the pull

Meaning: Trying to attract someone on a night out

Wind-up merchant

Meaning: A person who is very good at teasing

Your round

Meaning: Time for you to buy the drinks

Getting shirty

Meaning: Someone is getting angry

A knees up

Meaning: A party

That's thrown a spanner in the works

Meaning: A plan has gone wrong

Mint condition

Meaning: Perfect condition

Taking the Mickey

Meaning: Taking liberties

Whinging

Meaning: Moaning or complaining

Meat and two veg

Meaning: A man's private parts

Ta!

Meaning: Thank you

HT UK Business Insider

