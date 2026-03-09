Wholesome 'pints and ponytails' dads club captures the internet’s hearts

A group of dads has captured the internet’s hearts after attending a special event to learn how to properly style their daughters’ hair.

Dubbed Pints & Ponytails, the event took place at a London pub earlier this month, bringing dads together to learn how to braid their daughters’ hair with the help of experts from BraidMaidens.

Hosted by The Secret Lives of Dads, the two-and-a-half-hour workshop was packed with hands-on learning. Each of the dads was given a doll’s head and the tools needed to practise their new skills, along with a few beverages – if the name hadn't already given that away.

Footage from the event was later shared online, showing 35 dads coming together for the wholesome session. The video quickly gained traction, racking up tens of thousands of comments and all but guaranteeing that the next event will be just as popular.

One viewer dubbed it a "room full of green flags," as another emotional response read: "I’m crying this is such a beautiful thing to see."

A third called it "amazing," adding that they have never seen anything like it.

"It actually makes me smile that this happened," they continued. "As a dad of one daughter, I would love to know how to do this. Always a big sticking point in a morning with my daughter and wife."

Meanwhile, many of the dads in attendance praised the event, with one writing: "Great event! Thanks for arranging. I successfully did my daughter's hair this morning, too, after it."

A second penned: "Fantastic evening… You know you will need to do a Pints & Ponytails UK tour. Thanks for having me!"

