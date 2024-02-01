A Pizza Hut branch has gone viral for a hilarious typo announcing a temporary closure.

In a tweet, one user shared a photo of the signage which read: "Due to unforeseen circumcisions the dining room will be closed tonight, sorry for the inconvenience."

The note reportedly belonged to a restaurant in Timmins, northern Ontario, according to CTV News.

It was initially posted to a local Timmins Facebook group, with one disappointed pizza fan writing: "My friend and I went to Pizza Hut tonight… might be one of the worst reasons to have to close."

The blunder instantly spread online, with one person joking: "There's a joke here about leaving a tip, but I'm too tired to work it out."

Another humoured: "Damn. I’m guessing unforeseen circumcisions would probably ruin your day."

Another X/Twitter user recalled the time they worked as a journalist, adding: "I received a press release from the 'office of pubic relations' at a local college. That was pretty awesome too."

Meanwhile, another quizzed: "But what if it isn’t a typo?"

This isn't the first time something has gone viral for all of the wrong reasons. Last year, a 21-foot-tall statue of Shakira was unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla.

Artist Yino Márquez created the impressive sculpture with great attention to detail. But, whoever wrote the scripture may have skimmed over a little too soon.

Márquez name was mentioned for his work, with fans being quick to notice the error.

"This kind of mistake really annoys me," one said. "I appreciate the tribute, but this detracts a lot."

Another added: "Can someone please explain whether the artist’s last name is with an S or a Z?"

