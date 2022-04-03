Do you want to help people while still making a little extra cash? That's what one woman did, who said that she donates her plasma "twice a week" to pay for her nails and eyelashes.

In a TikTok video uploaded by Taya (who goes by @so.chantell) on the platform, she can be seen donating her plasma at a facility.

"When donating plasma pays for my nails, toes and lashes monthly," the onscreen text said.

Taya's video has over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

@so.chantell This is what donating plasma twice a week can get you plus more. #biolife #donateplasma #helpsavelives

People took to the video's comments to share their experiences with donating their own plasma.

"Idk why more college kids don't do this. I get $800 a month. Pays my rent," one wrote.

[I] bottomed out my immune system. I don't regret it, though [because] I was using the money to take care of my kids," another added.

Some also shared their stories of how blood plasma donation impacted their lives for the better.

"I WOULD NOT [BE] HERE WITHOUT PEOPLE LIKE YOU. I HAVE SICKLE CELL ANEMIA AND NEED MANY BLOOD TRANSFUSIONS. I LOVE YOU FOR GIVING MY SISTER AND MY BLESSING," wrote a third.

A fourth added: "Thanks for donating. It always helped my dad and many other people."

According to Money.com, many donation centers pay people around $50 to $75 to donate plasma.

On the other hand, some commenters argued that the compensation is not enough, given how much blood plasma costs when needed for a patient.

"They should pay people more $ because it is sold for much," another person added.

Someone outside the US said that giving blood plasma is a voluntary donation without compensation.

"In Australia, you do it for free to help people you don't get paid," they wrote.

Overall, people thanked Taya for sharing another way to make money while helping people, while wondering where they could sign up.

Indy100 reached out to Taya via TikTok comments.

