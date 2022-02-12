In the wake of Dame Cressida Dick’s resignation as Metropolitan Police Commissioner, a viral clip of a man mispronouncing her name on a game show has resurfaced.

During a 2018 episode of Pointless, contestant Billy made an attempt at saying the former Met commissioner’s name as he answered a question on who the force’s first female police commissioner was.

However, Billy had viewers in bits as he said: “Caressa Dick”.

Oh my.

Host Alexander Armstrong gave him an opportunity to try pronouncing the name again, but he repeated the NSFW-sounding answer.

The camera then cut to a shot of co-host Richard Osman chuckling.

Sadly, the answer wasn’t accepted.

Osman quipped: “So sorry Billy, I have good news for you which is you’ve just made £250 from It’ll Be Alright On The Night”.

As Cressida Dick has been trending, one Twitter user reshared the clip last night and it was promptly reshared by Osman.

Commenting on the clip, Osman said: “Thank you for this reminder… This is the closest Pointless has ever come to being taken off air.”

He added: “The lovely thing about this clip is that Billy really did make money from It'll Be Alright On The Night for it. #CaressaDick #HappyEnding”.

Twitter enjoyed the clip, with one user dubbing it “TV gold”.

And it led other Twitter users to bring up some other hilarious game show gaffes.

One Twitter user joked that it was Pointless' Caressa Dick versus The Chases' Fanny Chmelar in reference to the time host Bradley Walsh lost it over the name of German skier Fanny Chmelar.

The Chase - Fanny Chmelar www.youtube.com

British telly truly does reign supreme.

