Generally, when you crack open a fortune cookie, you’re greeted with a few words of wisdom or a little pick-me-up that seem to hit extra hard after a stressful week in the office. But unfortunately, for one X/Twitter user, there was no “you’ve got this” or “something great is coming your way”. Instead, he reportedly found a Polymarket ad, which has been described as “capitalism IN HELL”.

For the blissfully unaware, Polymarket is an online prediction market where users can trade on the outcomes of everything from politics to pop culture.

On Saturday (24 October), Jared turned to X to share a photo of his alleged discovery, simply writing: “For f**k’s sake”.

The fortune cookie contained a purple slip reading: “Yes, we paid for a fortune cookie ad.” There was also a QR code and the rather ominous invitation: “You might want to scan this.”

The post has since racked up over three million views, along with thousands more reactions. And, as expected, the internet had a lot to say.

One person believed it was "genuine marketing," but not as great for the restaurant.



"[It's] also ruining people's days and restaurants' reputations," they wrote.

"This isn't late-stage capitalism, this is capitalism IN HELL," another quipped.

"I'd never go to that restaurant again," a third chimed in.

Another shared a few strong feelings about the bizarre crossover.

One shared: "I'm going to scream SO loud."

And as another person put it, it’s not exactly the fun little pick-me-up people had in mind.

Indy100 reached out to Polymarket for comment

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