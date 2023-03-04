Pregnant woman rages after partner's request to name baby after his dead ex

A man has asked his pregnant wife if they can name their child after his ex-girlfriend who sadly passed away - and the suggestion hasn't gone down too well.

In a post to Reddit's "Am I the A**hole" forum, the 34-year-old man discussed the baby name dilemma he has with his 31-year-old wife as they are expecting a child in 12 weeks' time.

Of course, many new mum's and dads may not see eye-to-eye on certain name suggestions, which was certainly the case when the guy brought up an ex-girlfriend he was with "for around 6 years before meeting my now wife."

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Unfortunately she passed away and I was absolutely devastated," he explained.

"It's still painful to think about and I always imagined naming a child in her memory. I also just love the name itself (Nancy).

However, he noted that his wife was "unimpressed" when he suggested the name.

"She felt it was strange and didn't make sense as Nancy had been my girlfriend," he said before sharing why he wanted to name his child after his ex.

A man who wanted to name his baby after he ex-girlfriend explained how the suggestion left his wife "unimpressed." iStockphoto by Getty Images

"The way I see it is that Nancy was very important to me for a really long time. She was my best friend and losing her was just a terrible thing. I feel as though it would be a great way to remember and honour a dear friend who I miss everyday."

But because his wife doesn't share this opinion, it has "caused a lot of issues" for the couple.

"I dropped it and said it was important we both agreed on the name but she's still insisting it's strange and she doesn't understand why I suggested it."

He concluded: "I don't know if she feels insecure or maybe the pregnancy is stressing her but she just won't drop it. I honestly don't see the issue whatsoever. AITA?"

Since sharing his issue, the man has received some criticism in the comments section and the forum has branded him the "a**hole" in this situation.

One person said: "Yeah...YTA. Not how you intended it, but it comes across of 'Hey wife you're my second choice, so let's name our kid after what would have been my first choice.'"

"YTA. It’s okay to still feel sad, but your wife does not need a daily reminder of your ex-girlfriend," another person wrote.

"I’ll be damned if I grow a baby for nine months just to name it after my husband's ex. You need to show more respect to your wife and ask her to forgive you."

Someone else added: "YTA. I don't think there's any way suggesting to honour an ex over all the names in the world isn't going to come off as insulting. It's going to come off like you would definitely be with her if she were still alive vibes."

"Would you be happy if it was a boy, and she wanted to name the child after a former BF?" a fourth person asked.

In an update, the guy provided his response to people calling him out.

"It seems like most people have said that I'm wrong in this situation which is understandable." he said.

"I think I'll apologise again and hopefully the situation will end there. It probably was a weird idea and maybe I wasn't seeing that clearly as I'm still grieving to some extent."

He also added further context surrounding his relationship with Nancy - "I also just wanted to make it clear that myself and Nancy weren't together when she passed. Nancy passed around two years after we separated but we had decided to stay friends. I met my wife around 2 months before Nancy and I separated."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.