A TikTok user was left stunned after her Primark bag went up in flames because of the sun.

Eva Bacchoo was on holiday in Malia, Crete, when the bag set on fire with her AirPods inside. In a viral clip that racked up 1.6 million views, the TikToker showed the singed edges allegedly resulting from the metal button getting too hot.



The 21-year-old from Sussex said: “I felt shocked at first but, ultimately, I found it funny how it had set itself on fire.



"I panicked at first with the AirPods, but they were safe.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

SWNS





Eva was sunbathing by the pool on 24 June when the horrifying incident happened. She explained how she initially smelt burning and soon realised it was coming from her bag when she reached for her water bottle.



Luckily, she was able to douse the flames before the rest of the bag went up.







@evabacchoo AS IF 😩😩😩 #primark #primarkhaul #primarkbag #takeofffestival #malia #greece

However she forgot her AirPods were in the bag, gasping and grabbing them out of the pocket inside the bag when she realised.

“We’re in Malia in Crete for a week-long festival thing and on Friday we were sunbathing by the pool,” said Eva.

“I got the bag in Primark in April – I can’t remember exactly how much it cost, somewhere between £12 and £14.

“I’d not long put a bottle of water in the bag and then didn’t put the bag in the shade – I turned around as I was thirsty and saw the bag was on fire.

SWNS

“It was smouldering with a few little flames – I thought it was the metal initially but a lot of comments on the video say water bottles in the sun can reflect like a magnifying glass and cause a fire.

“It was obviously something to do with the sunlight on the metal button or the bottle – I don’t actually think it was because the button got too hot in the sun.”

A spokesperson for Primark said: “Every Primark product range is tested independently to ensure the relevant safety and quality standards are met.

"We were surprised to hear of this complaint and we’ve had no other reported issues, but if the customer returns the bag to us then we will be happy to investigate this further to understand what might have happened.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.