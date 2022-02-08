There's been Versace X Fendi and Gucci X Balenciaga – but now, there's a new collaboration in town that will have fashion houses quaking in their boots: Greggs X Primark.

That's right, British bakery chain Greggs is set to launch a fashion collaboration with Primark – and people can't fathom that it's not an early April Fools prank.

Over the weekend, Primark displays were filled with Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes which hilariously prompted shoppers to blast the culprits online.

It turns out, it was all leading up to Tuesday's announcement.

The brands will release a first-of-its-kind clothing range on sale in 60 Primark stores from February 19th. The world's largest Greggs, Tasty by Greggs, will reside in the Birmingham store as part of the collaboration.

The 130-seater café will feature customer favourites, including sausage rolls, bakes, pizza, sweet treats, a range of freshly ground coffee alongside hot food-to-go. Customers will also be able to make click + collect orders via the Greggs App.

It will provide "the ultimate Greggs experience" with doughnut inspired seats, flying Vegan Sausage Rolls and a Sugar Strand Doughnut Swing.





When the news broke, everyone's had the same exact question: Why?



"The collab no one asked for - but needed", one Twitter user said.



Another was convinced it had to be a prank, saying: "I'm glad it's February because I was convinced this was an April fools joke."

While a third hilariously written: "Sweet baby Jesus chundering! Is this a joke ad? It HAS to be a joke, right? RIGHT?"













Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: "Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it's great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK – so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.



"We've got some great pieces that we can't wait to share.

"Our 'Tasty by Greggs' cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that's already delivered across all of our shops."

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

"We're thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range."

