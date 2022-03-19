In one of the strangest marriage proposals to date, someone popped the question to their partner in the form of an onion toastie from a takeaway.

Whatever tickles your pickle, I suppose - or in this case, onion.

The request was shared on Friday by Takeaway Trauma, a Twitter account dedicated to posting the “funniest takeaway reviews”.

The individual’s proposal request reads: “Can I get red onions on the toastie with onions, please? Can you write ‘will you marry me’ on the box with the onion toastie.

“She will be ecstatic,” they added.

While we don’t know the woman’s reaction to such an unusual surprise, an image accompanied the Twitter post showing the takeaway had delivered in more ways than one.

The yellow takeaway box could be seen, next to the toastie, with red love hearts all over it and the words ‘will you marry me’ on the top.

While we can't be sure of the outcome of the proposal, we hope they're very happy together - and tucking into onion toasties as a married couple very soon.

It isn’t the only bizarre proposal to surface online recently, with a TikTok video going viral last year when a mother stopped her own son from proposing.

The cringe-worthy incident was captured on video by the man’s father where the couple could be seen posing for a photo with countryside views in the background - and the unsuspecting bride had no idea what was coming.

