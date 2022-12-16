A small UK town called Bell-End has dedicated a very special award to Vladimir Putin. Yep, you guessed it. The Russian leader has been crowned "bellend of the year" and has his very own statue to commemorate him.

The effigy, engraved with his new title from villagers, appeared on Thursday (15 December) next to a street sign in the West Midlands town of Rowley Regis.

Passersby were handed free eggs to pelt the penis-headed Putin.

The organiser of the protest, who wished to remain anonymous, told the PA news agency: "I needed to award somebody with the Bellend of the Year award and I thought there was one person who has universally been a bellend this year – and that’s Vladimir Putin.

"You could just throw eggs at the statue, which people did so willingly and quite happily.

"It’s been very well received. One person said, ‘I thought it was my boss for a second’."

The coordinator said they plan to create and sell miniatures of the statue to raise money for a charity supporting Ukrainian refugees.



"I’ve seen over the course of the year the devastation that has happened in Ukraine and that so many lives that have been displaced as a result of the war," they said.

"So I thought, ‘I really want to help out, and I want to do my bit, and I want to try and raise some money to help those individuals’."













The organiser said they want to stay anonymous to keep the “mystique” around the statue, with a further explanation about how it came to be in the village just outside Birmingham to be revealed in the coming days.



They described how the artwork was made: "I don’t know what the material is, but I gave to a couple of artists, and they cut it out over two or three weeks.

"Then we painted it and made a plinth, which obviously had the sign Bellend of the Year just to make sure there was absolutely no way to deny what he actually was.

"The message is pretty simple – it’s exactly what it says on the tin."





