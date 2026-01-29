Bruce Springsteen releases anti-ICE protest track 'Streets of Minneapolis'

American musical legend Bruce Springsteen has released an ICE protest song in the wake of the agency’s violence in Minneapolis .

In a matter of weeks, two 37-year-old American citizens have been shot and killed by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on the streets of Minneapolis. And with many more people detained, widespread anger and protests have spread around the country.

Responding to the violence, 76-year-old rocker Springsteen has released an anti-ICE song titled 'Streets of Minneapolis' in solidarity with those in the city.

Springsteen explained : “I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis.

“It’s dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen.”

Renee Good, a mother of three, was shot through the window of a car on 7 January. On 24 January, Alex Pretti, an intensive care nurse who worked with veterans, was shot at 10 times while surrounded by ICE agents after he tried to help a woman who had been shoved to the ground.

The lyrics make no mistake about the song’s inspiration.

“King Trump's private army from the DHS / Guns belted to their coats / Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law / Or so their story goes,” Springsteen sings in verse one.

In one verse, Springsteen referenced Good and Pretti directly, singing: “And there were bloody footprints / Where mercy should have stood / And two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets / Alex Pretti and Renee Good.”

Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar wrote: “Thank you Bruce Springsteen for ‘Streets of Minneapolis,’ a powerful tribute to Renee Good and Alex Pretti and to the strength of the people of Minnesota.”

Another said: “They call him The Boss for a reason!”

Someone else said: “Thank you Bruce.”

“The thing about Bruce Springsteen is that he’s always going to be on the right side of history,” wrote another.

