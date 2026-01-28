Harry Styles tour breaks records and sparks discussion around ticket prices (again)

Harry Styles has broken records on both sides of the pond with his highly anticipated Together, Together. 2026 tour.

The singer who released his first single 'Aperture' from his upcoming album Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally. last Friday and later announced his tour that is set to take place from May to December 2026, with stops in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, New York, Melbourne, and Sydney.

Tickets for the shows went on presale this week, with millions of fans desperate to get their hands on tickets, leading to additional tour date announcements.

Here are some of the records that have already been broken by Styles' tour.

11.5 million sign up for New York residency presale

Over 11.5 million people signed up to get pre-sale access to Styles' shows in New York's Madison Square Garden, where he initially announced a 30-day residency from August through October 2026.

This is “the highest volume ever recorded for an artist presale" in New York, according to Ticketmaster, along with "the largest artist presale registration performance ever seen for a single market or residency-style run," as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In terms of fans' chances of getting tickets, let's do the maths.

With 11.5 million sign-ups, and MSG's capacity is 19,500 times by the 30 days Styles is performing at, it means there were 585,000 tickets across all the confirmed New York dates.

Basically, this equals 5 per cent of the 11.5 million who signed up for the presale.

Breaks Wembley record for most shows by solo artist in one tour

Meanwhile in the UK, Styles has broken the record for the most performances by a solo artist on a single tour at Wembley Stadium, breaking Coldplay’s record for the most Wembley shows in one year.

The Aperture singer's initial six-night run has been extended to 10 nights at the iconic London venue (12, 13, 17, 19, 20, 23, 26, 27, 29 June and 1 July).

Fans' complaints spark conversation around ticket prices (again)

Since tickets went on sale, Harry Styles fans have expressed their dismay at the ticket prices, reigniting a conversation that was previously discussed during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and Oasis' reunion tour, around the rising costs of seeing their favourite artists live.

US fans were sharing how some of the tickets were $800 for lower bowl seats, with prices going up to over $1,000, while in the UK, general tickets range from £44.10 to £466.25, with VIP packages costing over £725.

Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher shared his thoughts on X, as he wrote “HOW MUCH”.

He added that his ticket prices were “reasonable looking back at it now.”

One person wrote, "Hey @Harry_Styles as someone who’s loved you for almost 14 years and went to all the tours, I’m at a loss for words over how much you/ur team seem to have lost touch with reality in terms of residency shows and ticket prices. Music should be accessible. Remember how you started."









"Harry Styles' msg pit is $1100………………….. wow," a second person said.









A third person added, ".@Harry_Styles how are we supposed to belong together with these ticket prices what the f***."









"Harry’s album should’ve been called capitalism all the time, music occasionally," a fourth person shared.

A fifth person commented, "All jokes aside. We are literally seeing the end of live music in front of us. How do companies and artist can justify those prices."

