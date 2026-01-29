Gavin Newsom has sounded the alarm with the claim that Donald Trump posted “56 times on Truth Social” in the space of one hour.

US president Trump is no stranger to late night rants and even policy announcements on his own social media platform Truth Social .

While he is well-known for this sort of activity, California governor Newsom’s press office took to social media to highlight their concern at the sheer frequency, as well as the content of Trump’s posts, some of which appeared to share disinformation and AI-generated content .

Newsom’s press office wrote: “In the last 60 minutes, the President has posted 56 times on Truth Social.

“One post claims Walmart is closing 85% of its California stores because of our ‘$22 minimum wage.’

“Another features an AI-generated video in which a robot accuses Governor Newsom of running a drug-money laundering scheme out of the Governor’s Office with the Mexican cartel.”

Governor Newsom’s Press Office reiterated that both of those claims were false.

“We cannot believe we have to say any of this out loud. We cannot believe this is real life. And we truly cannot believe this man has the nuclear codes. Deep breaths, everyone. Three more years,” the post concluded.

Others were equally as concerned.

“Posting 56 times in 60 minutes is a little unhinged regardless of the content,” someone argued.

Another claimed: “56 posts in 60 minutes is high grade manic behavior.”

Someone else said: “He’s spot on. Trump is a danger. His emotions rule his brain and that’s not somebody you want in a position of power.”

