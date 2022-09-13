It's been less than a week since the Queen's death, and Charles III stepped in as King – but that hasn't slowed QAnon down. If anything, the devastating news has become a catalyst for fresh conspiracy theories.

In a recent post on Twitter, a QAnon Telegram channel shared utter nonsense involving Britain's new King and Donald Trump.

It read: "King Charles III signs a proclamation stating that Donald Trump won the 2020 Presidential election and is the rightful President by law."

It doesn't stop there...

The headline warns readers of a war between America and England if Joe Biden and Kamala Harris refused to leave the premises within 48 hours.

The absurdity left the platform shocked but not surprised, with one calling out the "deluded" claims.

Another reminded people, "this is the same site most of the anti-vax rhetoric came from."

Others turned to the tweet for entertainment purposes: "Mad nonsense like this is my guilty pleasure. I really get a laugh of their mental twists and turns."

















The former President responded to the devastating news of the Queen's death with a statement posted to his website 45office.com.

He praised the longest reigning monarch's "tremendous legacy of peace and prosperity for Great Britain" before applauding "her leadership and enduring diplomacy secured and advanced alliances with the United States and countries around the world."

Trump continued: "Melania and I will always cherish our time together with the Queen, and never forget Her Majesty’s generous friendship, great wisdom, and wonderful sense of humor. What a grand and beautiful lady she was—there was nobody like her!"

Although Charles became King at the moment of his mother’s death, he will have to take an oath before his country at his coronation, which is an ancient religious service.

No plans have yet been released for Charles’s coronation.

