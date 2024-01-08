Woman goes viral for calling new Quality Street wrappers a 'travesty'

A woman has gone viral after labelling the new Quality Street wrappers a “travesty” as she vows to never buy the chocolates again.

Quality Street chocolates are a true British classic of confection. It has been around since 1936 and is a firm favourite in many households over the festive period.

But, when one woman opened the famous purple tin, she was left disappointed to find that the previously shiny plastic wrappers had been changed for paper ones.

In a since deleted viral TikTok that has been shared across social media, the displeased customer explained: “I have just opened a tin of Quality Street for probably the 60th time in my life and what I have found inside is this travesty. This is a travesty!”

The camera panned to the chocolates in paper wrappers that lacked the usual shine that the customer was expecting.

She continued, “I will never … purchase this product ever again”, adding, “Our whole family, every year, has enjoyed Quality Street in its shiny wrappers – especially the purple one. Now who wants to eat this piece of garbage? I know I don’t.”

The angry woman gave Quality Street a “zero out of 10” for festive cheer and slammed the lid back on the tin.

In 2022, Quality Street axed the previous shiny plastic wrapping in favour of recyclable paper wrappers.

Nestle’s head of sustainability Cheryl Allen said at the time: “Quality Street is a brand that people feel very strongly about. We know that opening the lid and seeing ‘the jewels’, as we call them, is really important.

“We think we’ve done a really good job with the redesign, and feel confident that people will respond positively.”

Judging by the comments, it seems she wasn’t alone, as many people commented that they had similar conversations over Christmas.

“To be fair this came up MULTIPLE times in my house too. I’m with her,” one person wrote.

Someone else argued: “This lady is 100 per cent right.”

However, others seemed perplexed that she was getting angry over such a minor (and positive) change.

One person wrote: “Imagine raising your blood pressure to apocalyptic levels over Quality Street wrappings.”

Another person said: “These videos honestly make me laugh cause young people are called ‘snowflakes’ yet here you’ve got an old person having a mental breakdown over the change of Quality Street wrappers.”

